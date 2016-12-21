CBS Features Violence Awareness Campaign At Broadview School In Danbury
CBS News recently featured a violence awareness campaign at Danbury's Broadview Middle School that was established in the wake of the shootings at Sandy Hook School in 2012. The CBS News spoke with students at the Danbury school after they watched a video from Sandy Hook Promise that shows warning signs of gun violence by a troubled teenager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
