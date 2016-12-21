Boehringer Ingelheim's North American headquarters located in Ridgefield, CT.
Boehringer Ingelheim once again received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality, the Ridgefield-based company announced. The index is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and reports on policies related to workplace equality for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|I hate Caraluzzis
|22
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
|Brookfield man charged with possession of firea... (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|23
|Cops: Man violates New Milford protective order...
|Dec 13
|Bella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC