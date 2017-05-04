There are on the Chattanoogan.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Whitfield County Police Arrest 13 In Drug Ring. In it, Chattanoogan.com reports that:

During December of 2016, the Narcotics Unit of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office identified Michael David Wade, 48, of Dalton, as an individual involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the community.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.