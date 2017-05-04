Whitfield County Police Arrest 13 In Drug Ring
There are 1 comment on the Chattanoogan.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Whitfield County Police Arrest 13 In Drug Ring. In it, Chattanoogan.com reports that:
During December of 2016, the Narcotics Unit of the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office identified Michael David Wade, 48, of Dalton, as an individual involved in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the community.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
They got Matt Sweat again. I bet he's singing like a bird lol. He always has.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murray co bd of education
|13 min
|Freudian Slap
|3
|why does dalton suck? (Nov '09)
|May 2
|Harry Dennis
|53
|Tim dyer
|May 1
|Hopefully thinking
|10
|Hoes in dalton?
|Apr 28
|Slimjim98
|1
|Area Arrests (Jul '09)
|Apr 27
|Natasha manis
|6
|Roadside vegetable and flower sales
|Apr 27
|Know em when I se...
|6
|pervert attorney praying on not only women but ... (Mar '14)
|Apr 25
|linthead
|56
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC