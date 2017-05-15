CRI Announces Refunding of VPS Progra...

CRI Announces Refunding of VPS Program for 2018

Dalton, GA, May 16, 2017-Carpet and Rug Institute has announced its intention to fund its Voluntary Product Stewardship Program through 2018 in the amount of $4 million. These funds are distributed to assist carpet recyclers and sorters in their endeavors to recycle carpet and thereby keep carpet out of landfills.

