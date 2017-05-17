Amazing 88-Year-Old with Alzheimer's Comes Back When She Sings with Her Son
Kelly Ridings is all too familiar with the heartache of Alzheimer's . It has robbed the Dalton, Georgia resident's 88-year-old mother of so much-her health, her memory, and her independence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.W. Ledford
|3 hr
|Wilbur Gene
|4
|Questionnaire: Superior court judge candidate B... (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|missmandee
|26
|When's the ticker tape parade? (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|The Apple
|21
|Mcfee
|Tue
|Truth Be Told
|16
|Sale of Hillary Crying Towels
|Mon
|sara luvs a semen...
|2
|Tim dyer
|May 15
|Friend of hers
|24
|William norris
|May 14
|Sure
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC