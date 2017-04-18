Jeffrey Bishop, 48, Charged With Kidnapping After Grabbing Children At Park
Jeffrey Melvin Bishop, 48, was arrested by Dalton police on Wednesday evening on charges that included kidnapping after parents and children at Al Rollins Park reported that Bishop was harassing children on the playground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laylo's To Go Nasty
|31 min
|Nasty Mexicans
|1
|snitches (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Redneck boy
|17
|Look for
|Tue
|F Off
|2
|Sears/Walnut Square
|Apr 16
|Gene
|4
|Dr.Robert Purdey
|Apr 11
|noneyadang2017
|14
|rock bridge church a rock n roll party (Jul '12)
|Apr 8
|Thetimesthyareach...
|20
|kkk in georgia
|Apr 6
|sickofit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC