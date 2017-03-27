Strong storms kill 1 in north Georgia, damage homes across the South
Severe storms caused at least one death, damaged homes, downed trees and knocked out power as areas around the South were pounded with wind, rain and hail. In Georgia, northeast of Atlanta, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum says a man, his wife and two children were in a bedroom when a tree crashed into the home, killing the man Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shark in Carter's lake (Feb '14)
|16 hr
|Carl Childers
|103
|Tim dyer
|21 hr
|Hopefully thinking
|8
|North Murray Drug Bust
|Fri
|sharks in Carters...
|9
|Looking for Crystal Simpkins
|Fri
|Doyle Hargraves
|1
|kkk in georgia
|Fri
|sickofit
|1
|Cheating Fireman
|Thu
|Veal Brauth mops ...
|33
|Inland Port (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Pain Stewart
|91
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC