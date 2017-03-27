Strong storms kill 1 in north Georgia...

Strong storms kill 1 in north Georgia, damage homes across the South

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Forsyth County News

Severe storms caused at least one death, damaged homes, downed trees and knocked out power as areas around the South were pounded with wind, rain and hail. In Georgia, northeast of Atlanta, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum says a man, his wife and two children were in a bedroom when a tree crashed into the home, killing the man Tuesday evening.

Dalton, GA

