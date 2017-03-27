Southeastern Freight Lines names manager of Dalton center
Southeastern Freight Lines , provider of regional less-than-truckload transportation services, announced Jeff Sittnick has been promoted to service center manager in Dalton, GA. According to the company, Sittnick has more than 10 years of experience with Southeastern.
