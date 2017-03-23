Shaw's Charles Chapman Named to 2017 ...

Shaw's Charles Chapman Named to 2017 Energy Manager Today 50

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Floor Focus

Dalton, GA, March 24, 2017 Charles Chapman, director of energy and reliability engineering at Shaw Industries, has been named to the 2017 Energy Manager Today 50. Awarded by Energy Manager Today magazine, the distinction recognizes those who have driven their companies and the energy management industry forward. Chapman has been instrumental in Shaw's efforts to reduce its energy impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floor Focus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dupt 1 hr tim 12
Tsunami at Carter's Lake!!!!! (Oct '14) 11 hr Josh 45
Murray County Bullies Wed thetimestheyareac... 3
wayne fricks (Feb '09) Tue Shemad 26
Whitfield Swingers Mar 20 Charlie 14
Outlaws MC clubhouse?? (Nov '14) Mar 18 Heartbroken Mom 18
snitches (Aug '15) Mar 17 Justagirl 15
See all Dalton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalton Forum Now

Dalton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Dalton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC