Shaw's Charles Chapman Named to 2017 Energy Manager Today 50
Dalton, GA, March 24, 2017 Charles Chapman, director of energy and reliability engineering at Shaw Industries, has been named to the 2017 Energy Manager Today 50. Awarded by Energy Manager Today magazine, the distinction recognizes those who have driven their companies and the energy management industry forward. Chapman has been instrumental in Shaw's efforts to reduce its energy impact.
