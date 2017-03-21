Man Steals TV, Other Items From K-Mar...

Man Steals TV, Other Items From K-Mart In Dalton

Tuesday Mar 14

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who they say is apparently amassing quite a collection of televisions at the expense of the K-Mart on Glenwood Avenue in Dalton. He stole a 43-inch Samsung television from the store on March 8, and investigators believe he is the same man who stole two others from the store in February.

