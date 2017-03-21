Man Steals TV, Other Items From K-Mart In Dalton
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a man who they say is apparently amassing quite a collection of televisions at the expense of the K-Mart on Glenwood Avenue in Dalton. He stole a 43-inch Samsung television from the store on March 8, and investigators believe he is the same man who stole two others from the store in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murray County Bullies
|5 hr
|bully
|2
|wayne fricks (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Shemad
|26
|Whitfield Swingers
|Mon
|Charlie
|14
|Outlaws MC clubhouse?? (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Heartbroken Mom
|18
|snitches (Aug '15)
|Mar 17
|Justagirl
|15
|Murray County deleted
|Mar 10
|thetimestheyareac...
|1
|Colin Shropshire
|Mar 9
|Saddy Q
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC