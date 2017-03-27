Groundbreaking for stage in Chatsworth City Park on Friday

The City of Chatsworth and Murray Arts Council invite the public to attend the groundbreaking for a new stage to be built in Chatsworth City Park on 2nd Ave. The groundbreaking ceremony will be Friday, March 24 at 3 pm in the City Park located on 2nd Avenue behind Chatsworth City Hall. The stage will be located in the park at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cherokee Street.

