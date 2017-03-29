Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes Sale of 140-Unit Multifamily Property in Dalton, GA

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors today announced it has closed on the sale of Chalet Valley, a 140-unit apartment community, for $6,115,000. Located in Dalton, GA, the asset was sold by Augsburg Investments, LLC to Dalton Valley, LLC. Taylor Brown, Walter Miller, Chandler Brown, and Bo Brown of Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

