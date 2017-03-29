Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors ...

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes Sale of 140-Unit Multifamily Property in Dalton, GA

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors today announced it has closed on the sale of Chalet Valley, a 140-unit apartment community, for $6,115,000. Located in Dalton, GA, the asset was sold by Augsburg Investments, LLC to Dalton Valley, LLC. Taylor Brown, Walter Miller, Chandler Brown, and Bo Brown of Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A-1 Towing and Recovery Sucks! (Jan '14) 1 hr friend 6
pervert attorney praying on not only women but ... (Mar '14) 1 hr jailhouserock 55
Forum 12 hr Billy garrison 1
Laylo's To Go Nasty 17 hr Go away Mexicans 4
snitches (Aug '15) Apr 19 Redneck boy 17
Look for Apr 18 F Off 2
Sears/Walnut Square Apr 16 Gene 4
See all Dalton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalton Forum Now

Dalton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dalton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC