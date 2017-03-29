Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes Sale of 140-Unit Multifamily Property in Dalton, GA
Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors today announced it has closed on the sale of Chalet Valley, a 140-unit apartment community, for $6,115,000. Located in Dalton, GA, the asset was sold by Augsburg Investments, LLC to Dalton Valley, LLC. Taylor Brown, Walter Miller, Chandler Brown, and Bo Brown of Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A-1 Towing and Recovery Sucks! (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|friend
|6
|pervert attorney praying on not only women but ... (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|jailhouserock
|55
|Forum
|12 hr
|Billy garrison
|1
|Laylo's To Go Nasty
|17 hr
|Go away Mexicans
|4
|snitches (Aug '15)
|Apr 19
|Redneck boy
|17
|Look for
|Apr 18
|F Off
|2
|Sears/Walnut Square
|Apr 16
|Gene
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC