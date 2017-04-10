Dalton Police Department Seeks 2 Peop...

Dalton Police Department Seeks 2 People Wanted In Aggravated Assault Case

Wednesday Mar 22

The Dalton Police Department is looking for Jeremy Wayne Hall, 17, and Susana Rodriguez, 18. Both are wanted on warrants related to an aggravated assault that happened Feb. 11, in Dalton.

