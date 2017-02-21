The future of jobs in Dalton, Georgia

The future of jobs in Dalton, Georgia

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WNED

For the past two years, Marketplace weekend Host Lizzie O'Leary has regularly checked in with the mayors of Dalton, Georgia, Corvallis, Oregon and Gillette, Wyoming - cities with populations around 30,000 with significantly different economies. This week, she in Dalton, Georgia, to explore a manufacturing town known as the 'carpet capital of the world' with Mayor Dennis Mock.

