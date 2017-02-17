Georgia sheriff's deputy charged with child molestation
The Daily Citizen reports Justin Litzenberg, a deputy with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday at his apartment in Dalton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MCFlee
|8 hr
|renda
|4
|nolesting sheriff's deputy
|13 hr
|justice4them
|1
|abm
|19 hr
|Just Me
|3
|molesting firefighter
|Feb 15
|justice4them
|1
|Learner's Permit Suspended due to school attend... (Jun '12)
|Feb 13
|Lisa
|25
|Tim dyer
|Feb 7
|ten toes
|7
|Amanda Yvonne
|Feb 7
|Sad situation
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC