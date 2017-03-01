CRBI: Greenie award winners announced...

CRBI: Greenie award winners announced; Green Gala set for April 6

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Calhoun Times

A Calhoun-based textile business, a Piedmont, Alabama land protection organization, Boys and Girls Clubs in Dalton and Rome, the Chatsworth Water Works Commission and Forsyth County will be recognized April 6 with the Coosa River Basin Initiative's Greenie Awards for their outstanding efforts to protect natural resources in the upper Coosa River ... (more)

