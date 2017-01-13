Madison County blotter

Madison County blotter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

MAN ARRESTED: On Jan. 8, Deputy Bradley Osborne was dispatched to the Willis Glenn Road area after a person called to report she encountered a stranger in her yard. When she questioned the man, he said he was "running from the law."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going on in the office of the new Judge... 2 hr Janis 7
How about Murray County Department of Family an... (Jun '10) 2 hr Confess 86
Renee Layman Butler Goswick 3 hr x factor 28
Really? Photo of Noe 3 hr Photographer 4
McFlee 3 hr Truth Be Told 4
Cheating Fireman Wed hoseman 4
Complaint made to Georgia Bar about Judge Conni... (Feb '12) Tue nurserene 36
See all Dalton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalton Forum Now

Dalton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Dalton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC