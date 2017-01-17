Kathryn Renea Gurley

Kathryn Renea Gurley

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Renea was born in Dalton, Georgia, on March 29, 1967, the daughter of Billie Bob Nix and Linda Gaskins Nix. She worked in healthcare as a CNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mcfee 23 min teacher changing ... 13
Anyone know William "Frank" Henry 29 min Captain Hook luvs... 11
Boyd Property Preservation / Global Services (Oct '13) 7 hr STFU 64
News Dalton could get new grocery store (Jul '14) 23 hr Joe Bobbb 6
My name is Dennis Jan 16 Dennis Duffy 12
Tim dyer Jan 16 Hopefully thinking 3
Outlaws MC clubhouse?? (Nov '14) Jan 15 F You 17
See all Dalton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalton Forum Now

Dalton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dalton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,998 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC