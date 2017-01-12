Best Logistics Group Acquires Carpet Distribution Firm

Best Logistics Group has purchased C&S Carpet Distribution, a carrier based in Dalton, Georgia, that provides consolidation and delivery services for manufacturers of carpet and floor coverings located in Northwest Georgia. Roy Cox, president of Best Logistics Group, said C&S will continue to operate as a separate business unit with local management remaining in place and a fleet of 45 tractors and 130 trailers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.