Shaw converting recycling center to innovation plant
The carpet manufacturer Shaw Industries Group , Dalton, Georgia, has announced that it is shifting the focus of its Evergreen Ringgold, Georgia, post-consumer carpet recycling facility from a production facility to an innovation center. In deciding to convert the recycling plant to a research center the company notes that in the 18 months that it operated the Ringgold facility, which recycled nylon and polyester carpet fiber, it has been unable to make the facility technically viable on a commercial scale.
