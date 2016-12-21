'Red' Harwell Jr.
Franklin D. "Red" Harwell Jr., 92, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016. A native of Danielsville, he was the son of the late Franklin D. Harwell, Sr. and Ola Moore Harwell.
