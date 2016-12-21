New
The five-person race for the recently vacated State Senate District 54 seat has been narrowed to a two candidate race, with a runoff election scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The seat was vacated by Charlie Bethel, who easily won a fourth term in November, when he was appointed just days after the election for a State Court of Appeals judgeship.
