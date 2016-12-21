Holiday dream of a new home delivered by Marine veteran's 'angels'
Bradley Ramirez gathered his three children around him Tuesday night and broke the news less than a week before Christmas that their home had been destroyed. Ramirez, an honorably-discharged U.S. Marine who did two tours of duty in Afghanistan, returned home to Dalton, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dalton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miranda Bartley
|9 hr
|bartsimpson
|16
|Displaycraft
|Wed
|Floyd
|3
|whats wrong with chatsworth??
|Dec 28
|Murray redneck co...
|3
|Whay are most church people so rude? (Jun '09)
|Dec 27
|rue
|27
|Cheapest Motel for One Night Stands
|Dec 26
|Jarrod B
|2
|Brent Hooper
|Dec 23
|1st grade STDs
|5
|vpm
|Dec 22
|Ted Ted
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dalton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC