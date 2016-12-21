GSP continues to investigate two fata...

GSP continues to investigate two fatal accidents on Highway 136 this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Rome News

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating two separate, single-vehicle accidents that both resulted in death on Highway 136 in the Nicklesville area this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mcfee 3 hr gail 2
Cindy Roberts cocaine cowboy (May '15) 18 hr careful 35
Brent Hooper Fri 1st grade STDs 5
Penn color Fri Raymond 2
vpm Thu Ted Ted 8
whats wrong with chatsworth?? Thu F You 2
2 BBQ restaurants in Chatsworth (May '16) Thu F You 23
See all Dalton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalton Forum Now

Dalton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Dalton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC