Georgia Northwestern hosts graduation in Dalton

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Rome News

Dalton, Georgia) - A cool and foggy Thursday night in Northwest Georgia set the scene outside the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton December 8. More than 250 students walked the stage at Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Fall Commencement Ceremony.

Winter Storm Warning for Whitfield County was issued at January 06 at 1:35PM EST

