Carpet associations introduce recycled-content insulation
Recyclers with the Dalton, Georgia-based Carpet America Recovery Effort and CarpetCycle have announced the introduction of Quiet-Tech insulation, which they say offers superior sound absorption and noise reduction between wall- separated workspaces. PET) fibers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
