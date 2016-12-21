6-pound empanada too much to eat, but...

6-pound empanada too much to eat, but challenge is fun

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mcfee 3 hr gail 2
Cindy Roberts cocaine cowboy (May '15) 18 hr careful 35
Brent Hooper Fri 1st grade STDs 5
Penn color Fri Raymond 2
vpm Thu Ted Ted 8
whats wrong with chatsworth?? Thu F You 2
2 BBQ restaurants in Chatsworth (May '16) Thu F You 23
See all Dalton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalton Forum Now

Dalton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Dalton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC