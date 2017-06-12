One dead, another in critical conditi...

One dead, another in critical condition after two-vehicle crash

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

At around 11:18 a.m., 55-year-old Gilberto Ortega of Dalhart was driving a semi-truck heading north on US-87. DPS officials say Ortega was driving in the left lane and 74-year-old Joseph Wise was driving a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis, passing Ortega in the right lane.

