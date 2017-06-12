Construction underway for Frank Phillips campus in Dalhart

Construction is non stop in the community of Dalhart as construction crews continue to work the land, move the ground and prepare for a new Frank Phillips College campus. Two Dalhart residents, Louise and Gene Rahll, gifted the college a $4 million donation and 70% of Dallam County residents approved a 5 "The building we are currently in is an older building and so we have all of the challenges that go with having an older building," Ilene Walton, the director of the Dalhart FPC said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.