Only a few hundred left without power...

Only a few hundred left without power by Monday

Next Story Prev Story
May 1, 2017 Read more: Amarillo.com

Following weekend storms that featured heavy snow and strong winds, nearly 3,000 people were still without power as of Monday morning, but by Monday afternoon that number had dropped closer to 1,000 and by 5 p.m. only 333 were waiting to be restored. According to Xcel Energy's Wes Reeves, 2,917 people were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, with power outages reported across the northern part of the Panhandle from Amarillo up to Dalhart and over to Perryton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar '17 butters_ 1
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC