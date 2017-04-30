Texas, Oklahoma Panhandle storm leave...

Texas, Oklahoma Panhandle storm leaves thousands without power, broke records

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Amarillo.com

Thousands of Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle residents were without power Sunday as the result of heavy, wet snow and high winds that brought down power lines and made road conditions hazardous, hampering repair crews who are trying to reach outage locations. And east of Dallas, three confirmed tornadoes in the area killed at least four people and left neighborhoods destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taco Journalist Wants to Make Tacos the Officia... Mar '17 butters_ 1
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC