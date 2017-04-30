Texas, Oklahoma Panhandle storm leaves thousands without power, broke records
Thousands of Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle residents were without power Sunday as the result of heavy, wet snow and high winds that brought down power lines and made road conditions hazardous, hampering repair crews who are trying to reach outage locations. And east of Dallas, three confirmed tornadoes in the area killed at least four people and left neighborhoods destroyed.
