Six Texas Sears Hometown Stores Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy
Stores to Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More DALHART, Texas, April 21, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of six Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Texas culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Alice, Brenham, Dalhart, Gun Barrel City, Jasper and Marble Falls.
