NewApril Snowfall Breaks 108-Year-Old RecordSnow Totals from Around the Area

Here are some of the key totals from the National Weather Service as of noon Sunday: Perryton -- 3 inches Dalhart -- 9 inches Borger -- 1 inch Guymon -- 5 inches Elkhart -- 14 inches Boise City -- 7 inches Texline -- 12 inches Stratford -- 10 inches Dumas -- 5 inches Bushland -- 3.5 inches Clayton -- 7 inches Amarillo -- 2 to 3 inches Xcel Energy and Tri-County Electric Cooperative have been working since overnight to handle power outages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.