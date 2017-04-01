Elisha Demerson, Place 1 incumbent: H...

Elisha Demerson, Place 1 incumbent: How do we grow?

Because of the diversity of our key economic factors, oil and gas, agriculture, medical, wind and cattle, the Amarillo economy has remained strong and the unemployment rate has been relatively low, even during state and national economic downturns. When one area has been down, other areas have had strong showings.

