Colorado woman leads DPS on chase in Dalhart; taken to Pavilion in Amarillo

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Amarillo.com

A woman from Colorado led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and other police agencies on a chase that ended near Dalhart after the driver hit two other vehicles Tuessday night. Once apprehended, the woman was taken to a mental health facility in Amarillo.

