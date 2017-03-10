Stanley Marsh's Toad Hall sold

Toad Hall, the once infamous estate of Stanley Marsh 3 that sits on the north side of town, is a part of 262 acres acquired for an undisclosed seven-figure amount on Friday by Tascosa Development Company, a subdivision of Tascosa Golf Club. The multimillionaire descendant of a deep-seated Amarillo oil family, Marsh built the six-bedroom Toad Hall with his wife Gwendolyn "Wendy" Bush O'Brien Marsh in the early 1970s.

