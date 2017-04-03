Square Gallery adopts 'Texas' theme for spring exhibitions
The theme for the latest exhibits at the Square Gallery is "Texas." Artworks, sculptures, artifacts and books will be combined with a series of lectures by authors and artists, all on a Texas theme.
