Wet weather headed to Texas

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Texas can expect some wet weather heading into Valentine's Day and a continuation of a mild winter that has seen some of the warmest winter temperatures since the Dust Bowl. The rain could mean a short-term reprieve for areas that need moisture following the warmest winter months for Texas in decades.

Dalhart, TX

