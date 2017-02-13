Weather Service: The worst is yet to ...

Weather Service: The worst is yet to come for Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Amarillo.com

While Amarillo and Texas Panhandle residents woke Monday to find rain and the occasional smattering of freezing rain falling from low, dark skies instead of snow, the National Weather Service says the worst is on the way. The snow and cold initially forecast for Sunday night through this morning didn't move as fast as predicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr InPhartx 1,129
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC