Volunteer Dalhart Firefighter has a Heart Attack While Fighting Grass Fire

Friday Feb 24 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Officials say several minutes after they pulled off the fire line, the crew realized one of their members had stepped away from the truck longer than expected. That's when they found 32 year old firefighter Ryan Beattie face down on the ground at the back of the truck.

