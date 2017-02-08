Letter: Thank you for - Crossroads fo...

Letter: Thank you for - Crossroads for America'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Amarillo.com

I wish to commend Amarillo Globe-News and Morris Publishing Group for giving readers the special publication, "Crossroads for America" in the Feb. 5 print edition of AGN. I am a 91-year-old citizen of Dalhart, and this brought to mind how my father always taught me the importance of being a good citizen our of blessed United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC