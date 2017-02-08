Letter: Thank you for - Crossroads for America'
I wish to commend Amarillo Globe-News and Morris Publishing Group for giving readers the special publication, "Crossroads for America" in the Feb. 5 print edition of AGN. I am a 91-year-old citizen of Dalhart, and this brought to mind how my father always taught me the importance of being a good citizen our of blessed United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Dalhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14)
|Apr '16
|Legion
|2
|Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15)
|Oct '15
|crazydrummer
|2
|Police department (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Connie Hammer
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|May '14
|Proud Cracka
|13
|Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Julie
|1
|Channing community meetings (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|ATCUSAF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dalhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC