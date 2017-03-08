Dalhart man believed to be responsibl...

Dalhart man believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries is arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Samuel Lucero is in the Dallam/Hartley County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Dalhart Police want thanks the public for being observant as they looked for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
taysha rojas (Feb '14) Feb '14 citizens 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC