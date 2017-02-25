Dalhart firefighter who was in cardiac arrest making fast recovery
Firefighter Ryan Beattie went into full cardiac arrest while fighting a grass fire east of Dalhart on Thursday, according to Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Brown. The recently-minted firefighter is now doing well and is already "off the ventilator and the tubes are out" and he is breathing on his own, the chief said Saturday.
