Historic home on Goliad Town Square one of ... 24 minutes ago
If you live in a historic home or a home that has a good story to tell and would like for it to be featured in this section, please send your name, address, daytime phone number and a couple of sentences about your home to [email protected] . Type "home feature" in the subject line, call us at 361-574-1222, mail us at the Victoria Advocate, P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or come by our office at 311 E. Constitution St. Many shops in the buildings that make up Goliad's town square and surround its historic courthouse square are built in the Second Empire Style, and pay homage to the town's place in Texas history and lore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.
Add your comments below
Dalhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14)
|Apr '16
|Legion
|2
|Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15)
|Oct '15
|crazydrummer
|2
|Police department (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Connie Hammer
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|May '14
|Proud Cracka
|13
|Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Julie
|1
|Channing community meetings (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|ATCUSAF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dalhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC