Texas man, woman, get 5 years in fail...

Texas man, woman, get 5 years in failed $1M insurance plot

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Texas Panhandle woman and man must serve five-year prison terms for seeking to have her estranged husband killed in a failed $1 million insurance plot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC