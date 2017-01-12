Failed $1M Insurance Plot Leads to 5-...

Failed $1M Insurance Plot Leads to 5-Year Sentence for Texas Pair

Thursday Dec 15

A Texas Panhandle woman and man must serve five-year prison terms for seeking to have her estranged husband killed in a failed $1 million insurance plot. Brandi Nicole Blanco of Dalhart and Randy Exavier Greene, who lived in Stratford, were sentenced by a federal judge in Amarillo.

