Caprock Chronicles: W.P. Soash used e...

Caprock Chronicles: W.P. Soash used excursion trains to introduce folks to South Plains

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

W.P. Soash's land-promoting brochure is typical of the material used by land promoters. Homeseekers just off a Santa Fe train are being driven in automobiles to look at available land on the South Plains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Dallam County was issued at December 25 at 2:36AM CST

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,857

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC