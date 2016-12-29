Busing jobs to the Panhandle

Busing jobs to the Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 29, 2016 Read more: Amarillo.com

Panhandle Workforce Solutions has a new mobile office that it is sending to rural communities beginning next month. The Texas Panhandle's workforce development board hopes a new mobile office will allow it to better reach the area's rural communities where residents typically have limited access to social services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dalhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Dalhart community safety begins with YOU! (Feb '14) Apr '16 Legion 2
Turning Point PENTECOSTAL Church (Jun '15) Oct '15 crazydrummer 2
Police department (Oct '14) Oct '14 Connie Hammer 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) May '14 Proud Cracka 13
Review: Texas Tavern (Mar '14) Mar '14 Julie 1
Channing community meetings (Mar '14) Mar '14 ATCUSAF 1
See all Dalhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dalhart Forum Now

Dalhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dalhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dalhart, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC