A record-breaking Faith City Christmas dinner

Dec 22, 2016

On Wednesday between 400 and 500 of the city's hungry and homeless joined volunteers and workers at the Faith City Mission for a candlelight prayer service before sitting down to the annual Christmas Outreach luncheon. Franciscan Sister Mary Gianna, left, and Sister Lucy served plates of ham and scalloped potatoes Thursday in the kitchen at Faith City Mission during the Christmas Outreach luncheon and gift-giving.

