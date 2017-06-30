Inmate escapes from Tallapoosa County...

Inmate escapes from Tallapoosa County work site

18 hrs ago

An inmate escaped while he was at a job location Wednesday afternoon in Tallapoosa County, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Terry Lee Stokes, 43, left from an assigned job in Dadeville at 3:30 p.m. He was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans stained with paint and a black and red baseball cap.

